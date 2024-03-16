Netherlands and electric cars: evaluating the closure of charging network

There has been considerable discussion regarding environmentally friendly vehicles and their positive impact on our planet and urban areas. Continuous technological advancements have made zero-emission vehicles increasingly advanced and affordable. However, unfortunately, the same pace of development has not been achieved by the electrical grid. This disparity has become evident in Utrecht, Netherlands, where significant challenges related to the proliferation of eco-friendly cars have emerged. Similarly, the possibility of temporarily closing all charging stations in the city is being evaluated. The reasons?

Consider the growing proliferation of electric cars among city residents and calculate the charging time for each vehicle. Charging stations are now filled with cars waiting to be charged, creating real chaos. Currently, in Utrecht, there is indeed a congested electrical grid, to the point that the municipality is considering temporarily disabling charging stations during peak hours. This traffic jam, caused by too many electric cars charging, could cause issues for homes, offices, and stores, something the city wants to prevent completely.

If the situation does not improve, a permanent shutdown during peak periods may be considered. Turn off the electric vehicle charging stations from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on holidays: this is the plan of the company managing electricity grid. Right now, they haven’t closed the stations, but they’ve lowered the power to avoid overloading. Still, it’s possible that the city might eventually decide to close down all stations during those times. The priority is to ensure a reliable and sustainable service for all residents and electric car users.