Need a Ferrari 458 chassis? You might find it on Alibaba

Are you looking for a Ferrari 458 body kit? Well, now you know you can find it for sale on Alibaba. Note, this isn’t a replica: it’s all original. While it’s quite strange and impressive to see such an item for sale on an online site, it’s all true and this “spare part” from the Prancing Horse is available on the well-known online platform.

A Ferrari 458 chassis for sale on Alibaba at a reasonable price

Many car enthusiasts dream of owning vehicles of Ferrari‘s caliber, and often buy replica body kits to customize their cars. However, in this case, the Alibaba seller seems to guarantee that the body kit is authentic, with the description emphasizing both its originality and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) origin, ensuring it’s not just a simple copy. No counterfeits, just a surprise in terms of authenticity.

According to the listing description, the body kit is designed to fit Ferrari 458 Italia, Speciale, and Spider models, although the latter might present some differences. In fact, the Spider version has a structure that includes an open roof. Complete compatibility with different models, therefore, might be imprecise unless significant custom modifications are made.

From the images and description published by the seller, the body kit appears to be in good overall condition: the hood, bumpers, fenders, and rear cover are intact, with no apparent defects. Elements like the doors and windows also seem to be in optimal condition, a significant detail considering the importance of these components in a Ferrari.

For those interested, the purchase price is $27,700, not including shipping costs, which could significantly vary the final amount. Additionally, given the nature of the item, the shipping process might encounter difficulties during customs clearance. Considering the context and transportation expenses to overcome, the $27,700 asked for the complete body kit seems reasonable.