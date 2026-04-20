Musk’s “magic show”: Tesla’s $1.3 trillion ghost fleet hits Texas

Elon Musk is at it again, shuffling the deck chairs on his $1.3 trillion valuation while the world watches his latest high-stakes magic trick. This past Saturday, the grand architect of our electric anxiety announced that Tesla’s Robotaxi service is officially colonizing Dallas and Houston.

Following a cautious debut in Austin, the “ghost fleet” of Model Y SUVs is now expanding across the Lone Star State, moving from a controlled experiment to a full-blown public audition. The official Tesla Robotaxi account on X dropped video proof of these autonomous beasts roaming the streets without a single human “babysitter” in sight.

However, in true Tesla fashion, the details are as thin as a concept car’s paint job. We have the maps, the boundaries, and the grand proclamations, but the actual “grammar” of the service, fleet size, pricing, or the true reliability of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, remains shrouded in Musk-flavored mystery.

While Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox are breathing down his neck, accelerating their own driverless agendas, Musk has effectively pivoted Tesla’s identity. The company is no longer just a car manufacturer; it’s an AI and robotics powerhouse where cars are merely the vessels for a grander, digital ambition.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A massive chunk of Tesla’s astronomical market cap is riding on this pivot. For years, we’ve been promised a world where cars earn money while we sleep, yet the “end of 2025” deadline for total urban saturation feels like another chapter in the book of “Musk-time” delays.

In Austin, they started with human observers, a safety net for the inevitable “oops” moments. Now, the training wheels are coming off. Whether this expansion is a triumph of engineering or a desperate sprint to justify a trillion-dollar bet remains to be seen.

In the meantime, residents of Dallas and Houston are the unwitting extras in a sci-fi movie that doesn’t have a final script yet. It’s a fascinating, terrifying dance between innovation and ego, where the only thing certain is that the steering wheel is becoming a relic of the past.