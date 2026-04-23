Mopar launches “Mopaw”, your car’s interior deserves better protection

One hundred and fifty billion dollars. This is what Americans are currently dropping on their pets. Mopar, never one to let a lucrative bandwagon pass by without trying to bolt a branded accessory onto it, has officially entered the fray with Mopaw. It’s a lifestyle pivot that proves Stellantis has realized selling dog hoodies might actually be more recession-proof than selling mid-size sedans.

Tim Kuniskis is now spearheading a strategy to serve the 78% of American pet owners who treat their cars like mobile kennels. The goal? “Fit and finish”. The first wave of Mopaw products isn’t just a collection of cheap squeaky toys. It’s a tactical assault on pet hair and cabin degradation.

We are talking about Nemesys Gear carriers that integrate directly into the rear-seat attachment systems, and folding beds that utilize four-point tie-down straps. It’s the kind of over-engineering usually reserved for off-road winches, now repurposed to ensure a Chihuahua stays put during a sharp turn.

Protection is the name of the game here. Mopar is partnering with specialized outfits like 4Knines to offer heavy-duty seat hammocks and door guards. It’s a cynical yet brilliant acknowledgment that while we love our pets, they are essentially biological wrecking balls for automotive resale value. To round out the “lifestyle” vibe, they’ve even thrown in a YETI thermal tumbler and matching dog bowl.

By expanding the Stellantis portfolio into everything from branded leashes to canine sweatshirts, Mopar is colonizing the time you spend not thinking about your engine. It’s a clever move to capture “lifestyle” spending that remains tethered to the vehicle.

In a world where the American Pet Products Association predicts nothing but growth, Mopaw is the ultimate “premium” solution for the driver who wants their dog to have a better-equipped interior than their first apartment. Just don’t expect the dog to appreciate the “OEM quality” when he’s busy chewing on the seatbelt.