Mobilisights by Stellantis provides a free 3-month trial data package for fleet managers

Innovative Data Utilization: Mobilisights enhances vehicle safety and efficiency using secure, embedded telematics from Stellantis. Fleet Management Benefits: Fleet managers receive actionable insights for improved refueling, maintenance, and routing during the 3 month No-Fee Trial.

Great offer from Stellantis to fleet managers

Mobilisights, the Stellantis Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business, enabling a smarter world, is empowering fleet managers with a 3 month no-fee trial of the Fleet Plus Data Pack. Stellantis fleet customers who purchase MY24 or MY25 vehicles through the Stellantis Fleet Channel can access data designed to optimize operations. The Mobilisights data pack provides actionable insights on fuel and EV charging efficiency, enables preventative maintenance, and assists with route optimization all while increasing a fleet owner’s ROI in the process.

The automobile industry is facing increasing demands to accelerate the path towards net zero, while providing increasingly competitive services and turning a profit. As a sustainable mobility tech company dedicated to moving people and making connections, the Stellantis group is constantly uncovering innovative initiatives to propel the industry forward. Mobilisights was created to leverage these precious insights, with the mission to enable a smarter, safer, more sustainable, and more efficient world.

What exactly would Mobilisights be?

Mobilisights is the exclusive source for embedded telematics data from the connected vehicles of the iconic Stellantis brands. Fleet managers can harness insights from millions of vehicles without the need for aftermarket devices, native vehicle data can be activated instantly. As data privacy and security are a top priority for Mobilisights, businesses can remain confident with end-to-end data stream protection.

“Data is the new fuel,” begins Eddie Nath (VP & Head of Sales for NA, Mobilisights): “We want to show the industry how actionable data insights can build more effective and efficient businesses. We look forward to giving our new customers free trial access to this, so that they, too, can explore the benefits data insights can bring. In turn, we are all contributing to a smarter, safer, more sustainable industry!”

With Mobilisights Data Packs, fleet managers gain actionable insights that improve operations. Refueling and EV charging becomes more efficient as fleet managers monitor fuel costs, charging status, vehicle range, and charge reimbursement. Vehicle health monitoring allows fleet managers to identify issues and schedule preventative maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime. Route optimization further decreases idle-time and increases fleet availability. And fleet managers can coach driver behavior to increase safety and enhance the fleet’s reputation.

3-month free trial for fleet managers

To showcase the power of Mobilisights data, new fleet managers can now access a 3 month no-fee trial for Mobilisights Fleet Plus Data Pack for free. This trial is available for new customers with government fleets, commercial fleets, and rental fleets, allowing managers to experience firsthand how Mobilisights offers intelligence to ensure performance and mitigates the risk of costly disruptions.

Customers have the flexibility to choose whether they integrate directly with the Mobilisights platform or receive the data through a Telematics Service Provider. Best of all, for new customers, there is no cost for the first 3 month No-Fee Trial, giving fleet managers the opportunity to fully explore the benefits of the native data from a with a wide variety of Stellantis connected vehicles in their US fleets. After the 3-month no-fee Fleet Plus Data Pack trial expires, customers can easily continue the service by contacting their Telematic Service Provider and activating an ongoing monthly subscription.

The Fleet Plus Data Pack Trial is compatible with the growing list of Fleet Management platform providers: CerebrumX, Free2move, Geotab, Guidepoint Systems, Motorq and Samsara. With Mobilisights, fleet managers can take their operations to the next level in a safer and more efficient manner.