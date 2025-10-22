Mobilisights and OCTO join forces to turn Stellantis’ connected vehicle data into actionable insights

Partnership delivers safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility solutions.

Enables new use cases like crash detection and fleet optimization for insurers and rental companies.



Stellantis: the Partnership Mobilisights and OCTO

Torino, October 20, 2025. Mobilisights, Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) subsidiary dedicated to connected vehicle data services, and OCTO, the global leader in telematics, are joining forces to provide fleet managers, insurers, and mobility players with better ways to leverage automotive data.

Mobilisights has unique access to data from 14 automotive brands. OCTO, a pioneer in driving data analysis and the development of telematics solutions for mobility and insurance, has already profiling over 20 million drivers worldwide to improve safety, cost management, and sustainability in their daily journeys.



Complementarity Serving the Market

Through this partnership, telematics data from Stellantis vehicles integrated by Mobilisights can be harnessed and enriched via OCTO’s platform. This will enable a deeper understanding of usage patterns, improved risk prevention, and optimized fleet management.

“At Mobilisights, our mission is to unlock the full potential of connected vehicle data in a secure and privacy-compliant way. Through our collaboration with OCTO, we are enabling innovative use cases such as rent-a-car services that benefit from advanced crash detection and reconstruction. By combining Stellantis’ native vehicle data with OCTO’s expertise in telematics, we help rental companies enhance driver safety, streamline incident management, and deliver greater trust to their customers.’ said Alexandre Didonè, Account Executive, Fleets EMEA, Mobilisights.

Enrico Leopardi, Chief Commercial Officer OCTO added: “This partnership with Mobilisights represents a key milestone in our mission to enhance connected mobility. Stellantis vehicle data, combined with our analysis and driving behavior modeling tools, will enable the creation of new, high-value solutions for our insurance and fleet management partners.”

By combining access to native vehicle data with telematics analysis, Mobilisights and OCTO bring concrete new perspectives to mobility. In a context shaped by electrification, the shift toward autonomy, and the demand for more sustainable solutions, data is already helping to develop services that are more useful, safer, and better suited to users’ needs.



About Mobilisights

Mobilisights is Stellantis’ Data-as-a-Service company, with unique access to embedded telematics data from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a smarter world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle data and the insights it provides to radically transform and continuously improve the daily lives of consumers and businesses.

mobilisights.com



About Octo

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that enable us to support our clients in seizing the opportunities offered by smart mobility and digital transformation. Thanks to an innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence, we have developed advanced algorithms for accident detection, driving behavior analysis, claims management, and consumption optimization. These solutions allow us to meet the needs of key markets, such as insurance and mobility, with a strong focus on modularity and customization. Our scalable and modular data analytics platform delivers solutions for the Insurtech and mobility markets, helping partner companies transform the way they manage and grow their business.

A robust and purpose-driven ESG strategy ultimately guides our market proposition, focusing on the development of solutions that support the energy transition and data-driven urban planning.

OCTO has profiled 20 million drivers and holds the world’s largest telematics database, based on 610 billion kilometers of driving and over 13 million crashes detected. octotelematics.com