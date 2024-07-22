Mitsubishi UFJ reduces Stellantis stake amid institutional investor shifts

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management reduced its stake in Stellantis by 8.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, as reported in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. After selling 11,404 shares during the quarter, the company now holds 124,577 Stellantis shares. At the end of the second quarter of the year, the value of its holdings in Stellantis amounted to $3,526,000.

Stellantis: several hedge funds and institutional investors have modified their stake in the company

Several other hedge funds and institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4 percent during the first quarter and now owns 90,883 shares of the company valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of the automotive group by 0.4 percent during the first quarter and now owns 237,669 shares of the company valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stellantis shares by 39.2 percent during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares in the last quarter.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 22.7 percent in the first quarter and now owns 13,394 shares of the company valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities increased its holdings in Stellantis by 89 percent in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 896,850 shares of the company valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,203 shares in the last quarter. 59.48 percent of the shares are owned by institutional investors.

Last Friday, Stellantis shares opened at $20.21. Over the past year, the stock value has ranged between a low of $17.57 and a high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24, and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty-day simple moving average is $21.13.