Misaligned from the start: Ford’s Bronco has a transmission problem

Ford has issued a recall affecting Bronco models equipped with either the 10-speed automatic or the 7-speed manual transmission. The root cause is quietly embarrassing: spline wear on the output shaft of the transmission and the input shaft of the transfer case, traced back to misalignment during previous repair work. In other words, the vehicles that went in for service came out with a slow-motion mechanical problem waiting to happen.

The documentation filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tells a story told in numbers. 25 warranty claims, 10 field reports, and 2 customer service contacts. Not exactly a catastrophic wave, but enough for Dearborn to connect the dots and update its workshop manuals. The updated procedures now mandate correct alignment between the transmission and transfer case during reassembly, with proper torque specs applied to the fasteners.

Affected vehicles will be inspected at the transmission-to-transfer case junction. If misalignment or excessive spline wear is found, one or both components will be replaced, at no cost to the owner, naturally.

Dealers were notified on April 15, 2026. Interim customer notifications are scheduled for the window between April 27 and May 1, 2026. The actual repair letters, however, are expected somewhere between July 1 and September 30, 2026. In the meantime, owners can check their 17-digit VIN on Ford’s consumer website.

Now, a word on the hardware itself, because both transmissions involved are genuinely impressive pieces of engineering, which makes this situation all the more ironic. The 7-speed manual is supplied by Getrag and features six primary gear ratios plus a dedicated crawl ratio for serious off-road use, complete with carbon fiber synchronizer rings for heat resistance and reduced weight. The 10-speed automatic from the 10R series distributes ratios more evenly across the powerband, keeping the engine in its sweet spot while improving fuel efficiency at highway speeds.

As for the transfer case, Bronco buyers get two choices: a shift-on-the-fly electronic unit on lower trims, or an electromechanical two-speed unit with 4A mode featuring an electronically controlled clutch pack that actively varies torque between axles. The Raptor version runs the same unit but upgraded to handle the 3.0-liter EcoBoost’s considerably higher torque output compared to the 2.7 and 2.3-liter engines found elsewhere in the lineup.