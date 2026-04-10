Mini’s new Red Line Edition tries to save the gas engine with stripes

The new Mini Cooper S Red Line Edition seems to be BMW’s way of whispering to the American market that the internal combustion engine isn’t quite ready for the hospice just yet. This Mini isn’t just another battery-on-wheels, it’s an analog heart beating inside a digital cage, specifically designed for those who still prefer the smell of high-octane.

Visually, the Red Line Edition is dressed in Legend Grey Metallic. We’re talking about stripes on the hood and tailgate, red inserts on the bumpers, and a spoiler that screams for attention like a teenager at a quiet dinner party. It’s the visual grammar of sportiness, punctuated by 17-inch JCW Sprint wheels that look like they belong in a specialized gym. Underneath those black-gloss rims, you’ll find JCW sport brakes. Stopping is just as important as looking like you’re going fast.

Step inside, and the “Red Line” narrative continues. You’re greeted by Vescin black fabric seats that try their hardest to feel premium while keeping one foot in the world of recycled plastics. The red accents on the headrests are a nice touch, assuming you enjoy being reminded of your car’s trim level every time you glance in the rearview mirror. Technologically, it’s a tech-lover’s playground. A round 9.4-inch touchscreen that dominates the dashboard like a futuristic dinner plate, complete with augmented reality navigation.

Performance-wise, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder delivers a respectable 204 HP and 300 Nm of torque. It’s not a supercar, but with a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds, it’s punchy enough to make the grocery run feel like a qualifying lap.

However, the real kicker is the price tag, $44,540. For that amount, you’re buying a lifestyle, a set of Chili Red stripes, and the privilege of driving an ICE survivor in 2026. It’s a bold move for a brand that spent 2023 pushing electricity, proving that even in the age of the “Green Deal”, there’s still room for a little gasoline-fueled theater.