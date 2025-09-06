Mike Koval Jr steps down from Stellantis

Mike Koval Jr., a longtime Stellantis executive, left the company last Friday. Over more than two decades, he held key leadership roles, moving from heading the Ram brand to leading Mopar in North America, and most recently overseeing Jeep’s global sales. Spokesperson Kaileen Connelly confirmed his departure, thanking him for his contributions to the group’s brands and wishing him well in future endeavors.

Stellantis faces new transition as Mike Koval Jr. steps down from Jeep role

The company has not released details on the reasons for his exit, but the news closes an important chapter in the career of an executive who had led Ram as CEO since 2021. Two years later, he moved to Mopar, and in 2024 he assumed responsibility for Jeep’s worldwide sales. His work was pivotal during challenging phases for Stellantis, marked by significant shifts in strategy and organizational structure.

Richard Cox, another veteran of the group, will take over as head of Jeep’s global sales and marketing. Cox brings extensive experience within the company, having held senior positions at Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Dodge, as well as key roles at Chrysler’s Canadian division. According to his LinkedIn profile, in recent years he has focused on revenue, planning, and business development, building a solid reputation within Stellantis.

The leadership transition comes at a complex moment for Stellantis. Under new CEO Antonio Filosa, appointed in June, the group is grappling with falling sales, production slowdowns, and a string of executive departures. Koval’s exit appears to be another step in Filosa’s reorganization, aimed at building a leadership team more aligned with his vision.

The U.S. market remains crucial to Stellantis’ overall strategy, and Jeep, the group’s leading brand in the region, continues to represent its primary source of revenue. In the second quarter of 2025, sales showed a slight improvement over the previous year, but overall for the half-year they were still down 5%. Many dealers attribute the decline to higher price lists, weaker incentives, and a product range that is not always competitive. Against this backdrop, the leadership change seems to fit into a broader strategy to revitalize Jeep and regain ground in the United States, a market that remains fundamental to the group’s profitability.