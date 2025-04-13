Michael Jordan’s long-vanished Ferrari 512 TR has been found | Video

The Ferrari 512 TR is one of the most seductive cars of the modern era. This supercar, born in 1992 as an evolution of the Testarossa, presents itself with quintessential lines. One of the most famous clients of this model was Michael Jordan, who purchased it in the year of its commercial debut. For the bodywork, he chose a black color, while the interior was gray.

He was immortalized with that car in some iconic shots. They were photos of refined elegance, the kind that appealed to the legendary American baseball player, nicknamed Air Jordan. An unrivaled ace, elected in 1999 as “the greatest North American athlete of the 20th century” by the television channel ESPN. The worldwide spread of passion for the NBA is due to his extraordinary performances. His list of achievements is incredible. For him, successes and recognitions are countless.

Michael Jordan’s lost (and found) Ferrari 512 TR

It’s obvious that a champion of his lineage, passionate about beautiful cars, would look to the works of the Maranello automobile company. The black Ferrari 512 TR was perhaps the one to which he became most emotionally attached. Delivered to Michael Jordan on February 29, 1992, through Lake Forest Ferrari in Illinois, it was one of the first of its kind to end up in a customer’s hands.

According to what was reported by duPont Registry, this Ferrari 512 TR last appeared in public at an auction in 2010, then disappeared from the radar. This set in motion some gossip and speculation. No one, however, really knew what had happened to it or where it had ended up.

Now, after years of mystery, the Italian car has been rediscovered by the people at Curated, vintage supercar experts from Miami. To achieve this result, it took several years, spent chasing traces and clues. Now the Ferrari 512 TR shows itself again, in a video of great intensity, capturing a historic moment, for the iconic value of the specimen and its first owner. The complete history of the car is told in the film, with images of great sensory impact.

This, as we were saying, is one of the most seductive creations of the modern era. It’s hard to believe that it’s 33 years old, given the timelessness of its look, which is much more charismatic than that offered by new generation sports cars. Remember that the Ferrari 512 TR was born as the first evolutionary step of the legendary Testarossa. Compared to the latter, it was more muscular and aerodynamically efficient. All without affecting even minimally the elegance of the lines designed by Pininfarina.

The well-calibrated interventions concerned the treatment of the bumpers, the engine hood, and the wheels, now 18 inches. These modifications gave it an even more vigorous scenic presence, further strengthened by the integral painting. With the Ferrari 512 TR, the energy, performance, and qualitative character of the starting vehicle also increased. Although the power still came from a 4,943 cubic centimeter V12 engine, with a 180-degree angle between the banks, some modifications allowed it to increase its vigor.

The interventions focused on pistons, crankshaft, intake and exhaust ducts. A Bosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection system replaced the previous Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical injection system. Thus, the power increased by 38 horsepower, reaching a total of 428 horsepower at 6,750 rpm. The effects on performance were remarkable, becoming more robust, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and from 0 to 1,000 meters in 22.9 seconds, compared to 5.8 and 24.1 seconds of the Testarossa. The maximum speed pushed at 314 km/h: a figure well above the 290 km/h reached by the “old” Testarossa.

The slight lowering of the center of gravity and the improved robustness of the tubular steel chassis, now equipped with larger section elements, made the car’s dynamics more incisive. Worth noting is the adoption of a more effective braking system to better support its action. The Ferrari 512 TR is a work of art that still excites in an exhilarating way today. No one can resist the sublime notes of its charm. Michael Jordan was immediately captivated by its style and credentials, treating himself to one of the first specimens of the species.