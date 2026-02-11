Mexico can build what Detroit forgot: a Jeep Cherokee people want

The first 2026 Jeep Cherokee Hybrid rolled off the Toluca assembly line on February 9, three years after Stellantis quietly killed its gasoline predecessor for the most corporate of reasons: too many unsold units gathering dust. Now it’s back, resurrected in electrified form, because apparently what the Cherokee needed all along wasn’t better styling or a less confusing trim structure, but a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine mated to an electric motor and that beloved enthusiast favorite, the continuously variable transmission.

Toluca becomes the sole global production hub for this hybrid Cherokee, a distinction that sounds impressive until you remember Stellantis just invested $1.6 billion into a facility currently operating at 46.69% capacity. The plant assembled 130,254 units in 2025, leaving enough room to comfortably add a vehicle projected to sell between 35,000 and 50,000 units annually in the US alone.

The Cherokee Hybrid arrives as Mexico’s fourth Jeep SUV and Stellantis’ second electrified vehicle built in-country, joining the fully electric Wagoneer S in what the company proudly calls its “local electrification portfolio”. It’s built on the STLA Large platform, one of those next-generation architectures designed to support electrified powertrains.

The powertrain delivers a combined 210 HP and 230 Nm of torque, paired with all-wheel drive and multiple off-road modes. Stellantis claims fuel economy around 13 kilometers per liter, which translates to roughly 30 mpg, respectable, if not revolutionary.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen, and the usual assortment of heated seats, panoramic roof, and driver assistance systems that now constitute “standard equipment” in vehicles priced north of $50,000.

Mexican buyers can choose between the Limited 4×4 at MX$899,900 ($52,312) or the Overland 4×4 at MX$949,900 ($55,218). Production ramped from 25 pilot units in December 2025 to an expected 2,900-4,200 monthly units by Q1 2026, a timeline that suggests someone at Stellantis still believes the mid-size SUV segment has room for yet another hybrid Cherokee attempting to compete against established players.

Carlos Rivera, Vice President of Stellantis Mexico Production, called it “an important milestone”. He’s technically correct. Whether it’s the right milestone remains an open question.