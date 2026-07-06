Mexican fiesta: Ram and Dodge are carrying Stellantis on their backs

While Stellantis executives in Europe spend their days managing plant shutdowns and staring anxiously at dropping market shares, across the Atlantic, the story looks radically different. The corporate giant has found an unexpected goldmine in Mexico.

Q2 2026 wrapped up with 24,086 vehicles sold, marking the group’s best quarterly performance in the country and a solid 19% jump compared to last year. June kept the momentum going with 8,559 deliveries, showing a near 30% spike. It is the ninth consecutive month of growth for the conglomerate.

The real muscle behind this Mexican fiesta comes from Ram. The truck brand dominated the quarter by moving 11,698 vehicles, pushing its year-over-year numbers up by 30%. June alone accounted for a record-breaking 4,101 units.

Interestingly, the heavy lifting wasn’t done by oversized American beasts, but by regional workhorses. The Ram 1200 exploded with 5,983 deliveries, a jaw-dropping 94% surge, while the smaller Ram 700 contributed 4,232 units, up 10%. Combined, these two models made up nearly half of Ram’s total sales. Even the commercial Ram ProMaster van saw a sudden burst of adrenaline, locking in 148 of its 170 quarterly sales in June alone.

Not to be outdone, Dodge staged its own comeback, boasting a 55% quarterly increase with 3,268 cars, capped off by an 80% explosion in June (1,132 units). The magic trick here is almost entirely credited to the Dodge Attitude, which resurrected the brand’s relevance by moving 3,185 units in Q2 and 1,102 in June. Meanwhile, Jeep played the boring but reliable card, securing a modest 4% quarterly increase to 3,660 units.

Then we have the comedy section, Alfa Romeo. Corporate PR will loudly brag that 148 units represent their “best second quarter ever” in Mexico. In reality, selling fewer cars in three months than a standard dealership moves in a weekend is hilarious, though the new Alfa Romeo Junior did the heavy lifting with 42 out of June’s 50 total sales. Peugeot quietly chipped in with 220 Expert vans (+26%) and 157 units of the 5008 SUV, while Fiat survived purely on 157 Pulse crossovers.

But the most alarming data point for Western legacy brands is the silent Chinese invasion: the newly introduced Leapmotor B10 managed to shift 504 units in its very first month on the market.

Jesús Rodríguez, VP of Sales for Stellantis Mexico, eagerly celebrates this “historic milestone” by praising a diverse lineup of pick-ups and SUVs. Mexico is keeping the balance sheet green for now.