Maserati unveils Fuoriserie By: an exclusive collection of customized cars

Maserati has unveiled the Fuoriserie By, an exclusive collection of customized vehicles, conceived as an extension of creativity, imagination, and style of extraordinary personalities who go beyond conventions and perfectly represent the brand’s ambassadors. This unique collection, signed by Japanese street culture legend and Maserati ambassador Hiroshi Fujiwara, is created to inspire clients to express their individuality, bringing to life their personal version of an Italian luxury supercar.

Maserati unveils two versions of the MC20 Cielo signed by Hiroshi Fujiwara

Following a long collaboration with the Japanese brand Fragment, Maserati reveals two unique versions of the MC20 Cielo supercar, created by Hiroshi Fujiwara as part of the Fuoriserie customization program. These super sports cars are true bespoke suits, designed to be worn proudly on roads worldwide, blending Maserati elegance with Fujiwara‘s bold creativity.

For the first time, Maserati has replaced its iconic Trident, proudly displayed on the MC20 Cielo’s cabin cover, with Fragment’s symbol, characterized by two stylized lightning bolts. The MC20 Cielo Fuoriserie versions by Hiroshi Fujiwara will be available in Nero Vulcano with Fragment’s symbol in matte black and in Bianco Audace with Fragment’s symbol in matte white. The interior features six-way adjustable sport seats, fully upholstered in black leather with white stitching. The Trident is embroidered on the headrests, while the sport steering wheel is in black Alcantara with white stitching. A metal plaque between the two headrests celebrates the collaboration between Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The MC20 Cielo is an extraordinary vehicle that combines true super sports car performance with a holistic and immersive driving experience like never before. Designed and built in the historic Modena facility, the MC20 Cielo is equipped with the powerful and innovative Formula 1-derived V6 Nettuno engine and offers a perfect balance between sportiness and luxury, thanks to an exclusive detail: the retractable glass roof, which can switch from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

“Fuoriserie means ‘made to measure,’ and our customization program has exactly this goal: to offer our clients extraordinary experiences that embody the purest exclusivity. We want them to create their Maserati as a true extension of their personality, giving free rein to their most authentic imagination and passion. Like Hiroshi, each client has the opportunity to choose from a wide selection of customization elements from our Fuoriserie collections, or undertake more unique paths and design true four-wheeled, unrepeatable sculptures,” said Klaus Busse, Head of Design at Maserati. The two Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara configurations are available upon request for the Maserati MC20 Cielo, which perfectly combines sportiness and luxury, with extraordinary performance and a racing soul.