Maserati: the last model produced in Mirafiori in the last few days

The first day of August closes an important chapter for Maserati at Mirafiori

The historic partnership between Maserati and the Mirafiori plant comes to an end: on the first day of this current month, the Trident marque’s last unit was produced. The farewell involves the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models, whose last units were celebrated with the traditional farewell photo.

The decision marks the brand’s return to its historic Modena headquarters and involves the voluntary exit of 250 Mirafiori employees. Thanks to incentives of up to 110,000 euros and early retirements, the workers were able to leave the plant on an easier basis.

After a five-week summer break, the Turin plant will reopen in September, focusing on production of the Fiat 500. Anticipation is high for the restart of the model, which will also welcome a new hybrid version in the fall.

Mirafiori says goodbye to Maserati: production moves to Modena

With the production of the last model on August 1, 2025, therefore, an important era for the Turin plant in Mirafiori comes to an end, as it says goodbye to cars from the Stellantis Group’s Trident brand. Maserati’s entire production will now be concentrated in Modena, starting next October.

Maserati’s arrival at Mirafiori dates back to 2019, after the closure of the Grugliasco site. Since then, cars have been assembled on lines awaiting new production strategies. The recent dismantling of these lines marked the end of this chapter.

The future of Mirafiori and the bet on the Fiat 500

Following Maserati’s farewell, Mirafiori’s future focuses on the Fiat 500. Stellantis, as anticipated earlier, aims to revitalize the plant with the production of the electric 500 and the arrival of the 500 Hybrid, scheduled for production in the fall.

Despite the optimism, some uncertainties remain. The recent halt in production of the 500e due to declining demand and growing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers raise questions about production volumes and the timing of the revival.

In June and July, 250 employees accepted resignation incentives and left the company. By fall, the total number of exits in Piedmont, Italy, is expected to reach 610. For many, this marks the end of a long career, often beginning decades ago with the Fiat brand, ending with a severance package and sometimes with the possibility of early retirement.

Maserati’s exit from Turin comes at a delicate time for the industry. This situation is made even more complex by Stellantis recent negative financial results and rumors of a possible acquisition of Iveco by Tata. Against this backdrop, the future of Mirafiori appears uncertain, poised between the need for an ecological transition and the current difficulties, while waiting for the production of the 500 Hybrid to actually become operational.