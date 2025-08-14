Maserati suffers record losses in first half of 2025 as sales plunge 35%

The year 2025 has opened under the shadow of crisis for Maserati. In the first six months, the Trident brand posted losses of €140 million, more than double the €66 million recorded in the same period of 2024. Revenues fell by 41.5% to €369 million, while global deliveries plummeted to 4,200 units, down from 6,500 last year, a 35% drop.

Maserati suffers another record loss in H1 2025

These figures weigh heavily on Stellantis, which in 2024 had already invested €350 million to support the brand’s relaunch. Now, an additional cash injection will be necessary to avoid the collapse of the Group’s only luxury marque, which had already closed 2024 with a net loss of €701 million. For now, neither selling nor shutting down the brand is on the table, making a financial rescue inevitable.

The sales slump has affected all markets, but the most critical situation is in the United States, which accounts for around 30% of Maserati’s global deliveries. Here, tariffs introduced by the Trump administration have had a significant impact. On top of that, the European Green Deal is pushing for a rapid shift to electric vehicles, forcing the Italian carmaker into a complex and costly industrial transformation.

During the semester, Stellantis also recorded €552 million in write-downs on platforms shared between Maserati and Alfa Romeo, assigning the entire impact to the Trident division. The recovery in sales volumes, considered essential to reverse the trend, has yet to materialize.

Attention is now turning to Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which will be presented in early 2026 by CEO Antonio Filosa. The Group’s top executive has already hinted that “tough decisions” will be needed, suggesting that Maserati’s future will depend on drastic strategic choices aimed at restoring financial stability and redefining the brand’s position in an automotive industry undergoing rapid transformation.