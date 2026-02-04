Maserati still exists in America: the Grecale Modena V6 you forgot

Sometimes you forget Maserati still sells cars in America. The numbers are so dismal that even Stellantis prefers not to talk about them. Yet there they are, alive and kicking with a complete lineup that includes the Grecale crossover SUV, plus the GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20, and GT2 Stradale sports cars. Five models, actually more than Alfa Romeo and Fiat combined offer in the US.

Someone at Maserati North America still cares enough to launch something new. The 2026 Grecale Modena V6, described as “a more refined interpretation of the Trident’s SUV introduced for the United States and Canada”. Unlike the Grecale Trofeo with its 523 HP twin-turbo V6 and $117,500 starting price, this new trim dials things back to 385 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque from the 3.0-liter Nettuno twin-turbo V6.

The 2026 Maserati Grecale Modena V6 starts at $84,500, more reasonable not only compared to the Trofeo but also against the $120,000 Grecale Folgore EV. The new V6 model features cylinder deactivation technology, on-demand all-wheel drive, and a second-generation ZF 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Drive modes include GT, Comfort, Sport, and Off-Road, complemented by an electronic limited-slip rear differential (eLSD), adaptive air suspension with electronic damper and ride-height control, staggered 21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust with sport valves, and fresh “V6” badges.

Inside, premium leather upholstery, 14-way adjustable seats, open-pore Radica wood trim, multicolor ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and the Maserati Intelligent Assistant display system with dual 12-inch and 8.8-inch screens featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Audiophiles get a 14-speaker, 860-watt Sonus Faber sound system.

Performance isn’t lacking either. Zero to 60 mph in five seconds, top speed of 160 mph, and towing capacity up to 5,070 pounds. Production happens in Cassino, Italy. In Canada, pricing starts at CAD 95,300. The four-cylinder 2.0-liter mild-hybrid Grecale remains available with 325 HP at $77,900.