Maserati Quattroporte 2025: could it be a Tesla Model S contender?

Maserati has announced that by 2027, its entire range will be electrified, thanks to the platforms and technologies provided by Stellantis. Among the expected models is the new Maserati Quattroporte 2025, the luxury and performance sedan that represents the flagship of the Italian brand.

Will this be the design of the Maserati Quattroporte 2025?

But how could the Maserati Quattroporte 2025 look? For now, there are no official images, only renders that attempt to speculate on the possible design of the vehicle. One of these was created recently by futurism_collective, which posted on Instagram some images showing its vision of the future Quattroporte. The render depicts how the future flagship of the Italian automaker, based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, might appear slightly smaller in size than the current model.

The Maserati Quattroporte 2025 will present itself as a three-box sedan, with a length of about 5 meters and an elegant and sporty line. The front end incorporates some distinctive Maserati elements, such as the logo on the hood and LED headlights. The side profile reveals a sculpted body, with pronounced wheel arches and dynamically designed alloy wheels. The rear is characterized by a sloping rear window, a large tailgate, and horizontal taillights reminiscent of those on the 2014 Maserati Alfieri concept car.

The interior of the Maserati Quattroporte 2025 is expected to be spacious and technological, featuring a digital dashboard, a touchscreen for the multimedia system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and enveloping seats. The materials will be of high quality and meticulously crafted, and, of course, there will be cutting-edge driving assistance and safety systems.

In the entry-level version, the Maserati Quattroporte 2025 will be equipped with a motor producing at least 400 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. The car will also have all-wheel drive, thanks to another electric motor acting on the rear axle. This version could exceed 800 horsepower in the top-of-the-line Trofeo variant, possibly making it a worthy competitor to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The price of the Maserati Quattroporte 2025 has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be higher than that of current versions, making it a car decidedly not within everyone’s reach.

The new Quattroporte will be the flagship of the new Maserati, aiming to capture a share of the premium segment market with an innovative and distinctive offering. This car is crucial for Maserati for another reason as well, as the future generation will need to replace two cars currently in the Trident’s lineup, namely the current Quattroporte and the Ghibli. Its production will take place at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori. We will see, therefore, what other novelties will emerge regarding this future Maserati flagship in the coming months.