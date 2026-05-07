Maserati prepares next evolutions of GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale

New camouflaged prototypes of the Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale have been spotted on the road in Modena, Italy, near the Trident’s historic headquarters. Their presence confirms that the automaker has entered an active testing and refinement phase for its current lineup. The simultaneous appearance of three different test models suggests coordinated development work, likely linked to technical updates or the evolution of their respective platforms.

The mules, covered with the usual camouflage wrap, allow engineers to test components, calibrations and technical solutions in real-world conditions without revealing any styling or functional changes planned for the updated versions. Every mile driven by test drivers offers a chance to collect data on suspension setup, driving dynamics, powertrain response, thermal management and the behavior of electronic systems. The technical team then analyzes this information to gradually refine every aspect of the cars before final tuning.

The area also provides a particularly suitable setting for this type of work, thanks to the variety of routes available close to the plant. Urban roads, hilly sections, provincial roads and highway connections allow the prototypes to face very different driving conditions, from low-speed city traffic to faster extra-urban routes. This gives engineers a complete picture of dynamic behavior in realistic and varied use cases.

The GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale cover three different parts of Maserati’s lineup, from the sports coupe to the convertible and the SUV. The fact that all three are undergoing road development at the same time shows the brand’s intention to continue evolving its entire range, keeping refinement work at the center of its industrial activity during a commercially and strategically delicate phase for Maserati.