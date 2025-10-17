Maserati offering discounts of up to $50,000 to clear inventory in the U.S.

Maserati sales registered a sharp decline in 2025, selling just 5,996 cars in the first nine months of the year, a result that confirms the crisis phase the Trident is going through. To counter the decline and stimulate demand, the Italian automaker has launched an extraordinary incentive campaign in the United States with discounts up to $50,000, a measure designed to clear inventory and revive interest in the electric range, whose demand is far below initial expectations.

Maserati offers up to $50,000 discounts on electric models as 2025 sales plummet

The most substantial offers concern the Folgore versions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, both battery-powered. The GranTurismo, which starts at $200,295, and the GranCabrio, offered from $209,195, can now be purchased or leased with a $50,000 reduction. It’s an aggressive move that lowers the price positioning of Maserati’s flagship models, signaling the desire to defend the brand’s presence in the electric premium segment, now increasingly competitive.

The versions with 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the same ones used on the MC20, do not benefit from any discount. The incentives are reserved exclusively for 100% electric models, a clear sign of the difficulties the brand is encountering in selling its zero-emission sports cars.

Discounts also affect the Grecale Folgore SUV, which in the United States is now offered with a $25,000 reduction for both purchase and lease. The latter can be combined with financing at 5.49% APR for 72 months, making the offer among the most competitive in the luxury electric SUV market.

The Grecale Folgore, built on the modified Giorgio platform, mounts a 105 kWh battery and two electric motors capable of developing 550 HP and 820 Nm of torque, ensuring 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds and a top speed limited to 137 mph. Notable performance, but not enough to mask the commercial stall in which the brand finds itself.

Awaiting Stellantis‘ presentation of the new revival plan for Maserati, scheduled for the coming months, these incentives represent an attempt to revive sales and maintain the competitiveness of a brand that, despite the crisis, remains one of the most recognized symbols of Italian automotive luxury.