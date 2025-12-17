Maserati needs a strong and all-new range to relaunch the brand

Maserati is going through a particularly delicate phase, marked by a sharp drop in registrations that will inevitably affect Stellantis’ financial results as well. Despite the challenging situation, expectations remain focused on 2026, a year identified as a possible turning point for what is currently the group’s only luxury brand. Trident enthusiasts look to the future with hopes of a concrete recovery, driven above all by a deep renewal of the lineup.

For some time, discussions have highlighted the need to fill long-standing gaps in Maserati’s range by adding models that can strengthen the brand’s identity alongside the current offerings. Within this context, more visionary interpretations also find room, such as the render created by digital designer Dick van Stratum, which explores an alternative stylistic direction for the future of the Modena-based brand.

Maserati looks to 2026 as a turning point for the brand

An immediate overhaul of the lineup, however, appears unrealistic. Management is already working on a mid-term strategy, and only in 2026 will it become clear whether there is room for the return of historic nameplates such as Levante and Quattroporte, or if Maserati will instead focus on entirely new models. In any case, the relaunch will depend on reinforcing the brand’s exclusive positioning, with growing emphasis on personalization, as shown by the Bottega Fuoriserie program. At the same time, the core range will need to become more competitive in international markets while maintaining a balance between electric and combustion powertrains.

Digital concepts and creative proposals continue to fuel debate, but the real test will be the brand’s ability to define a credible and sustainable formula for its revival. An important signal in this direction came with the decision to bring the heart of operations back to Modena, including the return of GranTurismo and GranCabrio production to the historic Italian plant.

By mid-2026, the new industrial plan led by the CEO will be presented in detail. The task ahead remains anything but simple: restoring momentum, identity, and ambition to one of the most iconic names in the luxury automotive landscape.