Maserati MCXtrema: one-off custom unit delivered at Monza circuit

The legendary Monza circuit was the ideal stage to unveil a truly special Maserati MCXtrema: a unique specimen, custom-built for a wealthy American collector. In a place that symbolizes speed and automotive history, the Trident delivered this ultra-limited edition “Tech Beast,” celebrating the meeting between extreme customization and track DNA.

The Monza circuit welcomes a one-of-a-kind Maserati MCXtrema

The car, part of an exclusive series of only 62 examples, has been deeply personalized through the MCXlusiva program, which allows the most demanding customers to collaborate directly with the Maserati Centro Stile to create unique configurations. The result is a work of art on wheels, perfectly embodying the racing spirit and Italian style of the Italian brand.

The front section of the car sports a matte blue finish, while the rear section stands out with brilliant white, all enhanced by a gloss-on-matte finish that gives depth and movement. Dominating the hood is an oversized contrasting trident, a powerful symbol of Maserati identity. The number 44, chosen by the customer, proudly stands out on the sides and rear fin.

The cabin has also been completely redesigned, with dark blue interiors, technical materials and dedicated options, such as the passenger seat kit, rearview camera and additional ventilation kit, completing an environment designed for the ultimate track experience.

The delivery took place in grand style at the Italian circuit, in the presence of Maserati Corse representatives and with a memorable moment: the car was handed over to the customer directly by Andrea Bertolini, Maserati chief test driver and multiple world champion at the wheel of the celebrated MC12, also present in the paddock for the occasion. Pure emotion for the lucky owner, who was able to test the car immediately after delivery, enjoying every curve and straight of the “Temple of Speed.”

The Maserati MCXtrema represents the ultimate expression of Trident technology and performance. Not road-legal, it’s designed for circuits and for a restricted clientele of collectors and gentleman drivers. The beating heart is the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno, capable of delivering 740 HP. But beyond the numbers, what makes it extraordinary is the union between cutting-edge engineering and Italian craftsmanship. “It’s a car that combines passion, innovation and racing tradition,” declared Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse. And at Monza, that mix found its perfect setting.