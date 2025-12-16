Maserati: here’s the visionary hypercar that charts the path to a new era for the brand

Maserati is going through one of the most complex phases in its recent history, possibly the most delicate of all. Sales are falling sharply, and the current lineup clearly shows the need for a deep renewal. However, hopes for a revival already look ahead to 2026, the year when the brand’s restart should begin, as also anticipated by CEO Santo Ficili, who is expected to present a strategic plan for the future of Stellantis’ only luxury brand.

Maserati looks to 2026 for revival with MC Xtreme Hypercar Vision

In the meantime, online discussions about how Maserati could evolve in the coming years continue to grow. Among the most interesting proposals stands out the vision shared by digital creator Angelo Berardino, who revealed on LinkedIn a bold concept of a possible Trident hypercar called MC Xtreme. According to its creator, this project goes beyond a simple render and represents a true statement of intent that suggests a new direction for the brand.

The Maserati MC Xtreme pushes design and technology into uncharted territory, turning every element into an expression of character and performance. The intense blue livery immediately catches the eye and highlights a sharp profile that feels aggressive yet elegant. At the rear, a large track-inspired wing and four exhaust outlets dominate the scene, details that evoke an engaging sound experience and a clear focus on extreme performance.

Inside, the cabin takes the form of an advanced digital cockpit where sportiness and technology coexist in perfect balance, strengthening the connection between driver and car. The MC Xtreme presents itself as a moving work of art, a blend of innovation, style, and power aimed at the future. It offers a fascinating preview of tomorrow’s supercars and the trends expected around 2050, fueling anticipation while the automotive world waits to discover the concrete decisions that will shape Maserati’s true future and its return to the role it deserves in the luxury car landscape.