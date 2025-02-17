Maserati GT2 Stradale: Trident’s racing spirit marks a return to its roots

Maserati is ready to rediscover its racing DNA, or at least we can say it’s trying to do so. After returning to the track in 2023 with the GT2 based on the MC20, the Italian brand has decided to push further, creating the 2025 GT2 Stradale, a street-legal version of its racing car.

Maserati GT2 Stradale: first details of the new Trident model

To test its new sports car, Maserati organized a road and track test in the stunning setting of Marbella, Spain, with laps on the Ascari circuit. The GT2 Stradale shows a balanced character without being excessively exuberant. The steering responds with precision, especially in the new Corsa mode.

The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission offers gear changes 0.2 seconds faster than the MC20. Each gear shift can be felt on your back, with decisive thrust even in Sport mode, while downshifts are smoother, even during aggressive braking. With such a high price tag of 390,000 euros, it’s normal to expect top-tier technical features, and the GT2 Stradale doesn’t disappoint in terms of braking. It comes standard with extra-large carbon-ceramic discs, with six-piston floating calipers at the front and four at the rear.

Visually, the Maserati GT2 Stradale retains many elements from its racing counterpart, thanks to the joint work of the design and engineering teams. Compared to the MC20, updates focus on weight reduction and aerodynamic improvement: redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, ventilated hood and fenders for better heat management, dedicated brake cooling channels, a rear wing inspired by the 911 GT3 RS with swan-neck mounts, and 20% larger side air intakes for better airflow. All this translates to an aerodynamic downforce of 1,100 pounds at 174 mph, ensuring exceptional stability at high speeds.

The 2025 Maserati GT2 Stradale will be limited to 914 units, in honor of 1914, the year the car manufacturer was founded. However, the base model was absent at the launch event. For the European market, a Performance Package Plus is also available, which includes four-point harnesses and a fire extinguisher.

Considering the price, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and McLaren Artura emerge as equally interesting alternatives. The GT3 RS, if you can get your hands on one, offers superior dynamics and more engaging driving feedback, while the McLaren Artura adds the advantage of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining silent electric driving with supercar performance.