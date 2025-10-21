Maserati GT2 debuts in the United States at GT America Powered by AWS in Indianapolis

Last week Maserati brought its unmistakable racing spirit back to the United States, debuting on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the occasion of GT America powered by AWS. The event marked the first American appearance of the Maserati GT2 Race Car, latest evolution of the Trident’s sporting tradition, symbol of Italian passion and performance.

Maserati GT2 race car makes American debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After success in the Fanatec GT2 European Series, the Maserati GT2 made its entrance to Indianapolis sporting a celebratory livery inspired by the historic Maserati 8CTF, winner for two consecutive years (1939 and 1940) of the Indianapolis 500 Miles with Warren Wilbur Shaw at the wheel. A tribute to the brand’s roots and a bond that ideally connects yesterday’s track to today’s.

The Trident’s presence at the Brickyard represented not only a tribute to history, but also a signal of Maserati Corse’s future direction. From the elegant amaranth tones of the 8CTF to the carbon fiber bodywork of the GT2, the Italian brand reaffirms its identity: a perfect balance between performance, design and craftsmanship.

The Maserati GT2, eligible to compete in over twenty international championships, was the protagonist in the paddock awaiting its track debut. GT America powered by AWS, with its 40-minute Sprint format and multi-class GT3, GT2 and GT4 races, represents one of the most spectacular stages of American motorsport.

During the weekend, Maserati animated the Fan Zone with an exclusive exhibition of its most iconic models. In addition to the GT2, the Maserati GT2 Stradale made its debut, a road-legal version that combines the GT2’s competitive DNA with the MC20’s elegance, offering extreme performance even away from circuits. Completing the showcase, the extraordinary MCXtrema, the most powerful car ever built by the brand, equipped with the 730 HP Nettuno V6 engine and produced in only 62 units: a creation dedicated to the pure emotion of driving.

The weekend was also a celebration moment for Maserati owners, gathered in the Car Corral to share their common passion for the brand. Between parade laps led by the new 2026 GranTurismo Trofeo Coupé and spectacular Hot Laps of the MCXtrema, the event perfectly embodied the Maserati spirit: a unique blend of history, elegance and adrenaline.