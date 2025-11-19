Maserati Grecale: the new special edition of the SUV unveiled

The current market trend favours special editions designed for those who want a car that stands out at first glance. The new Maserati Grecale Lumina Blu was created with exactly this intention: offering an exclusive aesthetic identity without compromising the sporty elegance of the Trident’s entry-level SUV. Alongside its Fuoriserie customisation programme, Maserati continues to release limited series crafted with meticulous care, and this new variant is yet another demonstration of that approach.

Maserati Grecale Lumina Blu: the new special edition enhances style and premium identity

The Maserati Grecale Lumina Blu debuts with the Night Interaction paint finish, a double-layer metallic colour that enhances the sculpted lines of the bodywork, giving it a bold yet refined presence. Details such as the 21-inch Crio wheels, yellow brake calipers and colour-matched Trident badge on the C-pillar add character, while the Matrix LED headlights and dark-tinted rear windows complete a clean, distinctive look that remains far from excessive.

This design package aims to balance sportiness and elegance, avoiding the overly aggressive touches typical of aftermarket tuning. Mechanically, the Lumina Blu remains unchanged from the standard version: it keeps the 250-hp 2.0 turbo mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission. The upgrade is purely stylistic, made for those who want a more personalised Maserati without abandoning the technical philosophy of the model.

The cabin follows the same concept. Premium Chocolate or Ice leather upholstery, open-pore walnut trim and a sport steel pedal set create a sophisticated, modern environment with carefully selected materials. The specific equipment package adds comfort-oriented features compared to the standard Grecale: a hands-free power tailgate, electrically adjustable and heated front seats (12 or 14 ways depending on configuration) and a 360-degree camera to make manoeuvring easier.

The Grecale Lumina Blu positions itself among the most refined interpretations of the Italian SUV, enhancing its premium soul through tailored aesthetics and comfort-oriented features, while preserving the blend of Italian style and performance that has always defined the Maserati brand.