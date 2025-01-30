Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and Folgore win Car and Driver’s 2025 Editor’s Choice Awards

The Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and GranTurismo Folgore take home two prestigious recognitions at the 2025 Editor’s Choice Awards. These cars from the Trident brand have prevailed in the categories of “Luxury Sports Cars” and “Electric Luxury Sports Cars” respectively. Although they’re not equivalent to the Oscars, the awards received have great value, as they’re given by Car and Driver, one of the most authoritative automotive magazines worldwide. Winning two awards with the same model in different powertrains is uncommon. It can therefore be considered an extraordinary result for the Italian automotive manufacturer.

Maserati GranTurismo wins two awards in both “standard” and electric versions

The verdict was delivered by expert editors of the respected American magazine, after a series of rigorous instrumental tests and road and track trials, to evaluate the value of the cars involved in the selection, the driving pleasure delivered behind the wheel, and the ability to meet the needs of their specific target clientele.

Each year, for the Editor’s Choice Awards, approximately 500 vehicles belonging to 45 different market segments are examined under this microscope. The Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and GranTurismo Folgore, 100% Made in Italy, have managed to prevail in the selection process, asserting their qualities, which were appreciated by the specialists who conducted the screening based on technical elements and subjective factors.

Both Trident cars deliver, albeit differently, the brand’s typical performance and the comfort of its luxury models, as per its historical and deep-rooted tradition. The two vehicles share the same structural base, even though they’re powered by different propulsion systems: a characteristic not very common in today’s four-wheeled market.

The Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo is powered by a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, with pre-chamber combustion technology derived from Formula 1. The Folgore, on the other hand, relies on a 100% electric heart, powered by three electric motors capable of developing 760 horsepower. This power reaches the ground through all-wheel drive for greater active safety. Here too, there’s a connection to the racing world, as the 800-volt architecture was developed using innovative solutions derived from Formula E, where the Trident automotive company is an active participant.

The company’s satisfaction with the double award just won is understandable. Andrea Soriani, General Manager of Maserati North America, expresses it: “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from such a respected authority in the automotive sector as Car and Driver.”