Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo at Motor Valley Fest 2024

Motoring lovers are ready to enjoy an unforgettable experience at Motor Valley Fest 2024, scheduled to take place in the ‘Italian city of engines’ in Modena, May 2-5. Among the undisputed stars of the event will be the Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo, a perfect combination of luxury, design and high performance.

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo: sporty elegance and cutting-edge technology at Motor Valley Fest 2024

Admiring the GranCabrio Trofeo on display for the first time at Motor Valley Fest, one is immediately struck by its sinuous and elegant lines. The bodywork in Night Interaction hue, enhanced by a contrasting red interior, creates an appealing color combination, where the sporty soul blends with timeless elegance.

Under the hood of the GranCabrio Trofeo pulses a powerful 550-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 Neptune heart, ready to unleash adrenaline on any road. Cutting-edge technology ensures an unparalleled driving experience, combining sporty driving pleasure with the comfort and luxury of a refined interior.

Maserati’s presence at Motor Valley Fest 2024 goes beyond simply displaying the GranCabrio Trofeo. The Modena-based manufacturer will attend the opening conference and hold Talent Talks for students, aiming to share its passion for the automotive world and inspire new generations.

Maserati looks to the future with the ambitious goal of becoming the first Italian luxury brand to produce 100% electric models. The Trident’s commitment to sustainability is embodied in the development of innovative technologies that combine high performance with respect for the environment.

Motor Valley Fest 2024 promises to be an unmissable event for all motor and design enthusiasts. The ideal opportunity to admire the Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo up close and discover the latest in the automotive world.

We’ll report on what happened at this highly anticipated event, including photos of the new GranCabrio Trofeo. Stay tuned!