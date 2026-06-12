Maserati dealers cut $20,000 off the Grecale EV, but the price still feels hard to justify

In the United States, some Maserati dealers are applying discounts close to $20,000 on the 2025 Maserati Grecale Folgore, a sign that suggests demand for the electric version of the SUV may not be especially strong. The reductions appearing across dealer listings exceed $15,000 in most cases and, in some offers, approach the $20,000 mark. This creates a picture that weighs more heavily than many of the discounts previously applied to the brand’s combustion-engined models.

Maserati Grecale Folgore gets huge discounts as dealers cut nearly $20,000

Jim Ellis Maserati in Georgia is offering several new units with reductions above $15,000, including a Grecale Folgore reduced from $136,645 to $117,149, with a declared saving of $19,496. Other examples from the same dealership show discounts of more than $16,000. In Connecticut, Valenti Maserati has pushed some units below the $100,000 threshold, including one offered at $97,675 with a discount close to $17,000, while another model that started above $116,000 now sits just under $100,000.

The official US price of the 2026 Grecale Folgore sits around $120,000, a positioning that exposes it to a direct comparison with the Porsche Macan Electric, whose entry price remains significantly lower, and with the Macan Turbo Electric, a more powerful and technologically advanced model whose price does not sit far from the Italian SUV depending on configuration. This comparison makes life more difficult for Maserati’s US dealer network, because the Grecale Folgore must not only hold up as a premium electric SUV, but also justify a price premium over rivals with a more established electric image.

The technical specification includes a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout with total output above 540 hp, a declared 0-60 mph time of around four seconds and a top speed of about 136 mph. In other segments, these figures would attract attention, but in the premium electric SUV market they no longer do enough on their own to separate the product from the competition. The EPA-rated range does not stand out for the price requested and, in configurations with larger wheels, the declared distance could fall further.

Discounts do not automatically prove commercial failure, because they can depend on internal sales targets, stock clearance before the next model year or particularly expensive configurations left in inventory. Still, it remains difficult to ignore the meaning of cuts approaching $20,000 on a premium electric SUV, especially in a market that already includes very aggressive alternatives from Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Lucid and Tesla.

For customers interested in an electric SUV from the Trident brand, the examples now available below $100,000 represent the most favourable buying conditions seen since the Grecale Folgore arrived in the United States. For Maserati, however, the frequency of dealer discounts shifts the next internal discussion back to the model’s price positioning.