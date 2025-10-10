Maserati and Ram in the slow lane: two Stellantis models stall in the US sales

Despite Stellantis’ ongoing efforts to streamline its US inventory, two of its flagship models have landed on CarEdge.com’s list of the ten slowest-selling vehicles for October 2025. We are talking about two “important” models, maybe sometimes forgotten, especially the italian one. The Maserati Grecale and the Ram 2500. Two opposite ends of the automotive spectrum, sharing the same problem: staying too long on dealership lots.

The Grecale, Maserati’s compact luxury SUV meant to blend Italian flair with modern practicality, ranked third overall. The data tell the story: an average 259-day supply, with 685 units available and just 119 sold over the past 45 days. The average selling price? Around $82,255, style tax included.

While praised for its refined design and strong performance, the Grecale faces a brutal battlefield, Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes dominate the luxury crossover space, and Maserati’s smaller dealer network combined with its lofty prices hasn’t exactly accelerated sales.

Then there’s the Ram 2500, coming in ninth with a 200-day average supply among 38,819 trucks nationwide. Over the same 45-day span, 8,732 units found new owners at an average price of $67,626. The Heavy Duty pickup remains a powerhouse in its class, but rising interest rates, unpredictable fuel costs, and a general cooling toward oversized trucks have slowed things down — even for Ram’s loyal fanbase.

Stellantis isn’t running on empty. Popular models like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500, and Dodge Hornet continue to show healthy sales. Yet the fact that both a Maserati SUV and a Ram workhorse share the same “slow lane” list highlights the company’s balancing act: keeping luxury allure alive while serving the blue-collar backbone of America.

As 2025 winds down, all eyes are on 2026. Stellantis will need to fine-tune its inventory strategy and refresh its US lineup with vehicles that excite not just dreamers.