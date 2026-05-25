Maranello’s electric show: live debut of the new 1,000-HP Ferrari Luce

For decades, the church of Maranello preached a holy gospel fueled by pure, high-octane gasoline and the screaming of twelve cylinders. But tonight at 10:10 PM Italian time, the high priests of speed are officially swapping out the holy incense for high-voltage cables. Say hello to the Ferrari Luce, the first all-electric production car in the brand’s storied history.

This is no polite, face-saving hybrid compliance car, nor is it a limited-edition toy built exclusively for Swiss bankers. It is a full-on, 1,000-metric-horsepower shock to the global automotive ecosystem. Armed with four relentless electric motors, the Luce rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in a staggering 2.5 seconds net. To put that into perspective, that is four-tenths of a second faster than the new Ferrari 12Cilindri.

Meanwhile, the Luce tops out at a respectable 310 km/h (192 mph), though driving at those ridiculous speeds will quickly drain its massive 122 kWh battery pack. Ferrari is promising a total driving range of over 530 km (330 miles), pending official homologation, alongside a charging capacity of up to 350 kW. Assuming you can find a charging station that doesn’t melt into the pavement under the pressure.

Of course, all this futuristic engineering wizardry comes with a literal, heavy price on the scale. The Luce tips the scales at over 2.3 metric tons. To keep this heavyweight beast from handling like a luxury cruise ship around the corners, Maranello integrated the battery pack directly into the floor, dropping the center of gravity and hoping physics does its job.

Visually, the heavily camouflaged vinyl and plastic cladding are finally dropping tonight to reveal a muscular, aggressive stance deeply inspired by the Purosangue. It is bold, wide, and entirely unapologetic. Above all, the Luce is a massive corporate power move. While Lamborghini remains stubbornly parked in the pit lane, Ferrari just took a blind, stylish leap into the electric abyss. Here is the link for Luce’s streming reveal.