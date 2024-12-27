Mansory F9XX Spider: new “one of one” based on Ferrari SF90 Spider

The Ferrari SF90 Spider has everything needed to satisfy the most demanding enthusiasts, both in terms of image and in terms of technology and performance. However, there are those who want to stand out with specific customizations, done outside the Tailor Made program, which offers many possibilities for personalization without going to extremes. The latter is possible with tuning, as confirmed by the new Mansory F9XX Spider “one of one”, just unveiled by the German tuner.

Ferrari SF90 Spider: Mansory’s extreme version revealed

Here, the canons of elegance and good taste pursued by the Maranello automotive company receive no attention. The mantra is one of excess, creating a showy scenic appearance, but not necessarily one that captures benevolent looks.

The F9XX Spider, in a “one of one” configuration, joins the previous proposals of its kind, executed starting from a Ferrari SF90 Spider. The color scheme plays with metallic gray and blue, with significant use of carbon fiber. This precious ingredient shapes all the new elements of the graphic design, which modifies the look of the base car in all visual sectors.

At the front, among other things, the hood, bumper, and air intakes are changed. A striking splitter appears, combined with two aerodynamic appendages on the front fenders. The treatment of the external rearview mirrors is also different. The side air intakes, side skirts, and other dialectical elements of the profile are also varied, highlighted by the two-tone paint.