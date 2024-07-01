Mansory F8XX Spider: Ferrari F8 transformed into a wild 880-hp monster

A car that challenges the limits of performance and design. Inspired by the highest performance racing cars the F8XX Spider is the extreme transformation of the Ferrari F8 Spider

Mansory F8XX Spider: the wild evolution of the Ferrari F8 Spider

As many car enthusiasts know, the Ferrari F8 Spider is already a car perfectly capable of stealing the public’s attention no matter what occasion or context it is in. Despite this, we also know that the desire to make a car different and to personalize even cars of a certain caliber is always many. This is precisely why Mansory has created the F8XX Spider, a very bold and original version of the car that completely redefines the concept of tuning.

The F8XX Spider has thus been fitted with a forged carbon fiber bodykit that makes it more aggressive and assertive to the eye. New aerodynamic appendages, including wings, fins, spoilers and an extractor, increase downforce and take care of giving the car a true race car look.

As for the aesthetic factor of the F8XX Spider, we now see it with a two-tone white and turquoise paint job which makes it for all intents and purposes unforgettable. This type of coloring to the eyes emphasizing more prominently the unique character of the car. To complete the aesthetic side there are the wheels and exhaust tailpipes that are completely exclusive.

Even for the interior, similar coloring to the exterior was used. For that matter, turquoise leather was used for the car, which covers all seats, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel. Inside we also find abundant carbon fiber, which strongly contributes to a very sporty yet luxurious ambience.

Speaking in terms of performance instead, we also know that the 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been upgraded more to 880 hp and 960 Nm of torque, compared to the 720 hp and 770 Nm of the original F8 Spider. This new equipment is capable of giving the car 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.6 seconds and a top speed capable of reaching 354 mph.

Certainly, The Mansory F8XX Spider does not fall into the category of cars that can be considered affordable for everyone. Not only because of its obviously very high price, but also because of its absolutely unique styling that makes it an even more exclusive car only for those who strongly desire to stand out from the crowd. In short, with its aggressive look, luxurious and sporty interior, and high performance, it is definitely a dream car for enthusiasts looking for something truly special.