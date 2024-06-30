Man finds Ferrari sliced in half in a Los Angeles lot: what happened to this car?

A 1981 Ferrari Mondial was found in a Los Angeles parking lot by YouTuber Effspot, who documented the event in a video on his channel. The peculiarity of this model? It’s perfectly cut in half. However, this isn’t a fake car, but half of a real Ferrari Mondial. But why is it in a Los Angeles parking lot? And, more importantly, why is it perfectly divided in two? There are several theories about this.

Ferrari Mondial found in a Los Angeles parking lot perfectly cut in half

Inside the vehicle, there’s a tablet-like screen, a DVD player, and a PlayStation 2, launched way back on October 26, 2000. Besides this series of accessories, only the driver’s seat, the steering wheel, and one of the rear seats remain. But why was this car split in two?

Over the years, various theories have emerged. One of these suggests that the original owner of the Prancing Horse model, a car dealer, split it in half to display it in his showroom and entertain potential customers’ children. The vehicle, still split in half, also appeared in one of “The Cannonball Run” movies, featuring Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, and Jackie Chan.

Another theory claims that director Hal Needham decided to cut a real Ferrari for a scene instead of using a replica. Yet another, more humorous theory, said that the car was split in half following a divorce, with the owner’s wife thus getting her share. Obviously, this theory is highly unlikely.

The Ferrari Mondial, which debuted on the market more than 40 years ago, wasn’t much appreciated by the public. The presence of rear seats made it too heavy, and its power wasn’t considered satisfactory. Under the hood, it had a V8 engine with 210 horsepower and 243 Nm of torque, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. 703 units of this car were produced, but due to its low appeal, it’s often found on the used market at fairly reasonable prices. The lowest selling price has been $38,000, while a recently sold model cost the new owner $62,000.