Luvly AB announces Stellantis partnership to transform urban mobility

Stellantis has recently announced a collaboration with Luvly AB, a Swedish startup founded in 2015, to evaluate the innovative lightweight vehicle technology developed by the Stockholm-based company.

Nicknamed “the IKEA of electric vehicles,” Luvly has created an ultra-efficient electric car, the Luvly O, which can be distributed using a flat-pack shipping method. This vehicle weighs less than 450 kg, carries two people at a maximum speed of 90 km/h, and has an overall energy consumption (production, shipping, and distribution) 80% lower than conventional electric cars.

Luvly‘s patented technology combines a lightweight composite sandwich chassis with energy absorption modules to ensure greater safety. Stellantis intends to explore this technology for potential use in its future vehicles.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the development of innovative and sustainable mobility technologies. The success of the Citroën AMI, which has generated variants such as the Opel eRocks and the Fiat Topolino, demonstrates that micromobility is becoming a relevant market segment, especially in densely populated cities where there is strong demand for lightweight, efficient, and economical means of transportation.

Stellantis intends to verify the possibility of adapting Luvly’s lightweight chassis and modular solutions not only to urban microcars but potentially also to a wider range of electric vehicles.

As stated by Håkan Lutz, CEO of Luvly AB: “We believe that our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way vehicles are designed and built. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Stellantis on this project.”