Low-cost SUVs are disappearing: the Kia Stonic deserves a US debut

Car prices keep climbing, and finding an affordable model has become increasingly difficult. The reasons vary, from inflation to tariffs to the usual yearly list price increases, but the result is clear: vehicles priced near $20,000 are almost gone. In April 2025, the average transaction price for a new car in the US hit $48,699, a record high that has not gone down since. For those looking for a budget-friendly SUV, the choices are even fewer.

At the moment, the cheapest new SUVs are the base Hyundai Venue and the quirky Kia Soul, both just above the $20,000 mark. Against this backdrop, Kia might have the perfect candidate to fill the gap. The new generation Kia Stonic, already sold in Europe and China, has received a major update that could make it a strong contender for the American market, even though it isn’t currently offered there.

The redesign transforms the Stonic from a sleek urban crossover into a more rugged-looking SUV, aligning it with larger models like the Sorento. Following the brand’s “Opposites United” philosophy, the refreshed front fascia now sports the Star Map Signature lighting, a sharper grille, and a reworked bumper. The rear has also been upgraded with a redesigned tailgate, a modernized light signature, and a cleaner bumper design.

Inside, the Stonic surprises with features typically reserved for higher-end models. A panoramic dual 12.3-inch display spans across the dashboard, combining driver information and infotainment. Other highlights include wireless smartphone charging, fast USB-C ports, and ambient lighting. One controversial change is the replacement of physical HVAC controls with a digital toggle interface.

Powering the compact SUV is a 1.0-liter gasoline engine, also available in mild-hybrid form, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Output ranges from 99 to 113 HP, modest but fitting for its compact 4.17-meter size, ideal for city commutes and occasional highway trips. Perhaps the most compelling feature is its advanced driver-assistance technology, rarely seen in this segment.

While Kia has not confirmed US availability, the brand markets the Stonic as a global model. With American buyers showing growing interest in affordable, well-equipped SUVs, this compact yet ambitious vehicle could eventually cross the Atlantic.