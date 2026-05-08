LMR turned the Raptor R into an 855-HP neighborhood nightmare

The stock 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R leaves the factory with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 720 HP. A figure that should, by any sane metric, be plenty for a vehicle with the aerodynamics of a garden shed. It hits 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, which is supercar territory, before hitting a speed limiter of 114 mph, which is very much “truck” territory.

For one owner in Texas, 720 horses felt like a polite suggestion rather than a peak. He handed the keys to Late Model Racecraft (LMR) in Houston with a simple mission: build a monster Raptor.

LMR swapped the factory blower for a massive 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, added a 132mm throttle body, and installed a triple-pump fuel system to handle a full E85 conversion. The result is a dyno-shattering 855 HP to the rear wheels on 93 octane, jumping to a ridiculous 965 wheel-horsepower on E85. We’re talking about roughly 1,100 horsepower at the crank. That is a 373-horsepower increase over the stock baseline. To ensure you can’t actually park it anywhere, San Antonio’s Lifted Truck added a very high lift kit.

Despite sitting on 37-inch tires and being tall enough to have its own weather system, LMR insists this beast remains a reliable daily driver. In 4WD Auto mode, it supposedly behaves itself. But flick it into RWD Sport mode, and the Raptor R transforms into a tire-shredding sociopath. It struggles for grip as if it’s trying to peel the very asphalt off the Texas highways, roaring like a prehistoric predator with a stubbed toe.

It’s the kind of truck designed specifically to ensure your neighbors never sleep again, announcing your arrival with a mechanical scream that sounds less like a Ford and more like a NASA launch gone slightly wrong. It’s loud, it’s unnecessary, and it’s perfectly Texan.