Liam Lawson experiences the timeless elegance of the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

Liam Lawson, reserve driver for the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, had the fortune to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso. Lawson drove two specimens of the species: one in its original condition from New Zealand and a restomod realized by DK Engineering. The star of the video is one of the most elegant Ferraris ever. The Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, also known as GTL, expresses its features with impeccable formal balance. The fluid and distinctive design bears the signature of Pininfarina, who deserves credit for creating a true masterpiece.

This Ferrari is equipped with a 3-liter short-block V12 engine, positioned at the front. It’s excellent for both road and racing. In the version chosen for the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, it delivers 250 horsepower at 7500 rpm. This creates a sound worthy of the best soundtracks.

Regarding performance, it was a benchmark in its time. The braking action relies on four powerful Dunlop disc brakes. Although perfect for parading with pride in the world’s most prestigious concours d’elegance, the car is very incisive in terms of performance, not only for the thrust provided by the power unit but also for the effectiveness of its handling.

The goodness of the package was confirmed in sporting use with the Competizione version. Being a true grand tourer, the issue of comfort has also been addressed with due care. The interior of the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso is similar to a living room, with large expanses of Connolly leather. Very refined details enrich the canvas. The result? One of the most iconic Prancing Horse cars of all time. Today, this Ferrari, unveiled at the 1962 Paris Motor Show, is highly sought after in the collector’s market. It represents an important piece of history for the Maranello car manufacturer, and everyone would love to have a specimen of the species in their garage.