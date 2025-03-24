Lewis Hamilton wants to design a Ferrari F44: here’s how he envisions it

Lewis Hamilton obviously dreams of winning the world championship with Ferrari, but at the same time he has another dream in his drawer: designing the supercar he has always dreamed of, the F44. The Stevenage driver himself came up with this name, and somewhat surprisingly revealed his intention to create a Ferrari exactly as he’s always wanted, tailored to the 7-time Formula 1 world champion’s specifications.

Lewis Hamilton wants to design a personalized Ferrari F40, called F44

The number 44 obviously refers to his racing number, and would also be a tribute to the Ferrari F40, the same car Hamilton posed with upon his arrival in Maranello, sending social media into a frenzy. “One of the things I really want to do is design a Ferrari. I want to make an F44,” the English driver told Motorsport.com.

He then added: “As a base it would be an F40, with a manual transmission. That’s what I’ll be working on for the next few years.” The Ferrari F40 is Nicola Materazzi‘s quintessential masterpiece and is a legendary car, considered by many to be the most beautiful of all time.

It was the last car personally supervised by Enzo Ferrari and was launched in 1987 for the 40th anniversary of the Prancing Horse. It was a supercar that made the relationship between driver and machine visceral, almost as one, and it’s probably this sensation that Hamilton wants to recapture in designing his Ferrari F44.

The 1987 supercar was a powerful and extreme car, with shapes that perfectly embodied the spirit of the era, the magical 80s, and an extraordinary engine: a 2.9-liter V8 producing 471 horsepower, which was mind-blowing for that time.

What might an F44 look like? It’s difficult to imagine, but if it’s inspired by the F40, we can picture a large rear spoiler, an engine (most likely hybrid) with impressive power, and a very large front end. We’ll see if Hamilton really manages to fulfill his dream.