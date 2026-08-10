Lee Iacocca’s Ferrari F40 returns to the market in California

A 1991 Ferrari F40 purchased new by legendary American auto executive Lee Iacocca will cross the auction block without reserve in Monterey, California, on August 15, 2026. The car has covered just 320 miles and carries a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $5 million, supported by both its remarkable condition and exceptional ownership history.

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Lee Iacocca’s 320-mile Ferrari F40 heads to auction in California

Iacocca occupies a major place in American automotive history. He played a central role in the development of the Ford Mustang before later helping revive Chrysler. His relationship with Ferrari allowed him to purchase this F40 directly from the factory, an arrangement normally reserved for important clients. The original warranty booklet still carries his name, while a commemorative plaque states that Ferrari built the car specifically for him.

Chassis 87345 is the 94th of 213 F40s specified for the US market. Ferrari began construction in October 1990 and completed the car that December in Rosso Corsa over a Stoffa Vigogna interior. As a US-specification example, it received instruments calibrated in miles, catalytic converters and non-adjustable suspension.

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Iacocca briefly kept the Ferrari in Europe before it reached the United States. By November 1992, the odometer showed only 72 miles. It later passed through a small number of owners, reaching 218 miles in 2006 and 283 miles when it changed hands at auction in 2012. The current consignor has owned it for 14 years.

Before the Monterey sale, Ferrari of Newport Beach completed approximately $40,000 worth of recommissioning work. The service included new Pirelli P Zero tires, spark plugs and a battery. Owner’s manuals, tools, a car cover, the original warranty booklet and documents connected to Iacocca’s delivery will accompany the car.

The F40’s significance extends well past its famous first owner. Ferrari created the model to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and it became the last road car personally commissioned and approved by Enzo Ferrari.

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This example uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 471 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque, paired with a five-speed gated manual transmission. Period performance included 0-60 mph in about 3.8 seconds and a 201-mph top speed, extraordinary numbers for the late 1980s.

Its extremely low mileage may discourage frequent use, but that same quality strengthens its appeal to collectors. The August 15 auction will reveal how much buyers value the combination of preservation, documentation and direct ties to one of the most influential figures in American automotive history.