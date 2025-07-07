Leays UK receives a major award at the Business Motoring Awards

Leasys UK is Highly Commended in Best Leasing Company category at the 2025 Business Motoring Awards . Award recognises Leasys UK’s commitment to SME businesses through its competitive leasing terms and excellent customer service. Business Motoring Awards feature a judging panel made up of independent automotive and industry experts

Leasys UK Highly Commended

London, July 2, 2025 – Leasys UK, a leading provider in multi-brand operational leasing, has been handed Highly Commended status in the Best Leasing Company category at the prestigious 2025 Business Motoring Awards.

Providing a valuable spotlight on market leaders in the SME sector, the Business Motoring Awards are now in their eleventh year. Judged by an independent panel of automotive experts, the annual awards celebrate the products and services that are ‘best in class’ in this highly competitive market place.

For the 2025 Awards, the judges recognised Leasys UK for its commitment to supporting SME businesses through its class-leading customer service and raft of innovative new products and services. Offering highly competitive leasing terms across medium, and long-term rentals, as well as an award-winning range of cars and vans, Leasys UK has now established an enviable reputation in the leasing sector.

Shane Coomber, Managing Director of Leasys UK, commented: “We are incredibly proud to have been Highly Commended in this year’s Business Motoring Awards. As one of the most prestigious events in the business, to be recognised in this way by its expert judges is a huge achievement. It is also further evidence of our commitment to delivering the best leasing solutions and customer service to all our customers. And we’re only going to enhance this further, as over the coming year we will expand our portfolio of mobility solutions as we continue to respond to changing customer needs.”

With its multi-brand approach, customer experience is a key focus for Leasys UK. Aside from its vehicle operations, Leasys UK continues to forge partnerships that enhance the customer experience.

The company also provides consistent and transparent solutions for the Stellantis brands ensuring a unique touchpoint for a seamless customer experience. This is informed by Leasys’ ambition to deliver efficient and effective solutions that cover the full spectrum of mobility needs.