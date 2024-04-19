Lancia Zero concept wins Stellantis’ 2024 Drive for Design contest

Stellantis has announced the winners of its 2024 Drive for Design contest, which challenged participants to design a dream vehicle of the future for any of the Group’s brands in the year 2040. Despite the brief, which was open to all high school students in the United States and was primarily aimed at Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat vehicles, all three winners designed a futuristic Lancia.

Lancia concepts win Stellantis’ 2024 Drive for Design contest

Rohan Seiber, an 11th-grader, took first place with his Lancia Zero concept. This electric sports car features a futuristic design reminiscent of many supercars. The student’s design includes a sporty diffuser and a sizable rear spoiler with integrated taillights.

Ryan Panizzoli, a 10th-grader, came in second place with an unnamed concept. The images suggest that the concept draws inspiration from Dyson and features a sliding kitchen. Owen Bronson, also a 10th-grader, took third place with his Lancia Pugnale. Named after the Italian word for dagger, the concept is presented as a modern interpretation of the 1970 Stratos Zero concept. This car features an angular design with concave wheels, circular taillights, and a Y-shaped accent on the front end.

All three winners will receive an assortment of prizes. Seiber, the first-place winner, received a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet and the opportunity to complete a summer design internship at Ram Design Studio. Panizzoli and Bronson each won an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, as well as a scholarship to attend the VisCom1 summer program at the College for Creative Studies, along with the opportunity to network with the Stellantis Design Team.