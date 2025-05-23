Lancia Ypsilon HF is set to arrive by summer

The new Lancia Ypsilon range is expanding with two important additions: the imminent arrival of the Ypsilon HF, a high-performance road version, and the debut of the sporty Ypsilon HF Line trim, presented today. These new models mark a strategic evolution for the brand, strengthening its dual positioning: elegance and comfort with the Ypsilon and LX versions; sportiness and futuristic vision, including 100% electric, with the HF variants. Both innovations will be available by summer and aim to attract an audience focused on design, performance, and sustainability, powerfully relaunching Lancia’s distinctive character.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF Line stands out with a bold and immediately recognizable design. The sculpted front bumper highlights the HF logo, while the 17″ alloy wheels underscore its sportiness. Inside, seats with orange stitching recall iconic sport patterns, accompanied by a perforated leather steering wheel with HF logo and electric blue trim inspired by racing. The dual 10.25″ screen with S.A.L.A. HF graphics offers a sporty infotainment interface, completed by dark details and aluminum pedals. Features include: keyless entry, level 2 autonomous driving, parking sensors, and three available colors.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF Line is equipped with a modern 1.2-liter hybrid engine producing 110 HP (81 kW), 48V technology with 3 cylinders and automatic transmission, redefining urban sportiness with a unique identity. The HF logo returns as protagonist, the historic symbol of high-performance Lancias born in 1960, now reimagined in contemporary style. The new emblem maintains the HF acronym and iconic elephant, simplifying lines and forms to express innovation, premiumness, and Italian identity, with colors inspired by the 1966 Fulvia Coupé and letter inclination recalling the 1990s Lancia Delta, evoking speed and radicalism.

The new HF logo will also take center stage at the end of June with the debut of the Lancia Ypsilon HF, the 100% electric 280 HP version that embodies sportiness according to Lancia. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, this version draws inspiration from the most radical Lancias of the past, with lowered suspension and widened track. Equipped with Torsen differential and Alcon Motorsport braking system, the Ypsilon HF positions itself at the top of its category for performance and dynamism.

The HF logo made its debut in 1960 at the Geneva Motor Show, when a group of passionate Lancia owners founded the ‘Lancia Hi-Fi’ (High-Fidelity) club, reserved for the most loyal customers, namely those who had purchased at least six new cars. Subsequently, the logo became the symbol of HF Squadra Corse Lancia, founded in 1963 by Cesare Fiorio together with drivers and enthusiasts, marking many victories for the brand. The historic logo features white capital letters HF on a black background, four red elephants in motion, and white SQUADRA CORSE lettering on red background. The little elephant, chosen as a lucky charm, symbolizes unstoppable strength and performance.