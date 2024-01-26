Lancia will return to the Belgian market with the new Ypsilon

During the press event organized by Stellantis in Brussels, Charles Henri Fuster, the Head of Marketing and Communication at Lancia, announced the return of the Lancia brand to Belgium in 2024. The brand will position itself as one of Stellantis’ leading brands in the country. He emphasized that the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE was a key highlight of the event, embodying the brand’s vision for the next 10 years in terms of design, comfort, sustainability, technology, and electrification. Fuster revealed that the New Lancia Ypsilon will be unveiled on February 14th in Milan, and Belgium will be one of the first countries to launch the first car of this new era.

In 2024, the New Lancia Ypsilon will be a major new addition for Belgium, being among the first countries in Europe to launch the car

The New Lancia Ypsilon marks the brand’s entry into the era of electric mobility, embodying its vision in terms of range, charging time, and efficiency, aiming to provide market-leading performance. This represents a crucial step in the brand’s electrification strategy, to launch three new models, one every two years, starting with the New Ypsilon in 2024. In line with Stellantis’ Dare Forward strategic plan, Lancia intends to introduce completely electric models starting in 2026.

Belgium will be one of the first European markets to launch the New Lancia Ypsilon, followed by the Netherlands, France, Spain, and then Germany in 2025. To support the model’s debut, the Belgian market will feature 10 dealerships and 13 post-sales service centers. Stellantis’ premium automotive brand has gained significant popularity in Belgium over the years, appealing to actors, fashion aficionados, lovers of Italian elegance, and motorsport fans. Two key factors influenced the decision to reintroduce the Italian brand in Belgium: the affection and passion for Made in Italy and the potential of the premium B segment.