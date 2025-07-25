Lancia Thema makes a digital comeback as a luxury sedan

The 2026 Lancia Thema concept, born from the creativity of Italian designer Tommaso D’Amico, reinterprets a great classic of Italian automotive heritage with an eye toward tomorrow. The project combines refinement and sportiness, keeping Lancia’s stylistic legacy alive while translating it into a modern and distinctive language.

Sculpted lines and pronounced character creases define a sleek and dynamic silhouette, with a lowered stance that immediately conveys sensations of power and precision. Everything is enhanced by a metallic emerald green body finish that highlights every surface detail.

The front end, dominated by slim LED headlights and a Maserati-inspired grille, gives the ensemble a strong and premium identity. Elegant 20-inch wheels, minimalist mirror designs, and matte black window trim complete the look, creating a balanced mix of sportiness and timeless class.

Through the tinted windows, you can glimpse a cabin focused on artisanal quality: beige leather seats with an enveloping design recall the brand’s tradition, united with a contemporary soul. The digital cockpit houses two large curved displays, backlit touch controls, and an infotainment system with over-the-air updates, offering a high-level technological experience.

The concept envisions two powertrain variants: a plug-in hybrid version with a 200-horsepower 1.9-liter turbo engine, automatic dual-clutch transmission, and electric range up to 47 miles; and a full-electric variant with 230 kW (313 horsepower), all-wheel drive, 88 kWh batteries, and over 323 miles of range according to WLTP cycle.

The 2026 Lancia Thema, if it ever sees the light of day, would be a perfect synthesis between past and future, an Italian flagship capable of stirring emotions through style, performance, and technology. At the moment, however, this remains purely a fantasy project. No official communications or rumors exist regarding this historic model’s return.