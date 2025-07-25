0
0
0

Lancia Thema makes a digital comeback as a luxury sedan

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
July 25, 2025
2026 Lancia Thema concept by Italian designer features emerald finish and dual powertrains but remains fantasy project.
2026 Lancia Thema render

The 2026 Lancia Thema concept, born from the creativity of Italian designer Tommaso D’Amico, reinterprets a great classic of Italian automotive heritage with an eye toward tomorrow. The project combines refinement and sportiness, keeping Lancia’s stylistic legacy alive while translating it into a modern and distinctive language.

2026 Lancia Thema concept reimagines Italian luxury sedan for modern era

2026 Lancia Thema render

Sculpted lines and pronounced character creases define a sleek and dynamic silhouette, with a lowered stance that immediately conveys sensations of power and precision. Everything is enhanced by a metallic emerald green body finish that highlights every surface detail.

The front end, dominated by slim LED headlights and a Maserati-inspired grille, gives the ensemble a strong and premium identity. Elegant 20-inch wheels, minimalist mirror designs, and matte black window trim complete the look, creating a balanced mix of sportiness and timeless class.

2026 Lancia Thema render

Through the tinted windows, you can glimpse a cabin focused on artisanal quality: beige leather seats with an enveloping design recall the brand’s tradition, united with a contemporary soul. The digital cockpit houses two large curved displays, backlit touch controls, and an infotainment system with over-the-air updates, offering a high-level technological experience.

The concept envisions two powertrain variants: a plug-in hybrid version with a 200-horsepower 1.9-liter turbo engine, automatic dual-clutch transmission, and electric range up to 47 miles; and a full-electric variant with 230 kW (313 horsepower), all-wheel drive, 88 kWh batteries, and over 323 miles of range according to WLTP cycle.

2026 Lancia Thema render

The 2026 Lancia Thema, if it ever sees the light of day, would be a perfect synthesis between past and future, an Italian flagship capable of stirring emotions through style, performance, and technology. At the moment, however, this remains purely a fantasy project. No official communications or rumors exist regarding this historic model’s return.

X