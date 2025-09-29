Lancia Montecarlo concept imagined as a futuristic tribute to a classic icon

Lancia has entered a new era with the launch of the next-generation Ypsilon, including the sportier HF version available in both hybrid and electric form. In the coming years, new models such as the Gamma and the new Delta will follow. At the same time, the desire to see sportier, more character-driven cars return remains strong. It’s within this context that Christopher Giroux, senior exterior designer at Ford, decided to dedicate part of his free time to a personal project reimagining the historic 1970s Lancia Montecarlo in a modern key. The result is a contemporary vision blending elegant lines, sporty proportions, and modern details while staying true to the model’s original essence, a proposal that has quickly sparked excitement among enthusiasts.

Lancia Montecarlo: could a special edition arrive for its 50th anniversary?

Giroux chose to pay tribute to his favorite Lancia precisely for its 50th anniversary. The original Montecarlo, unveiled in 1975, was a compact mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car designed by Paolo Martin for Pininfarina. In his project, Giroux combined hand sketches with tools such as Photoshop, Blender, and AI software. The outcome is a sharp and modern coupé that nods to the past while preserving key elements like the signature front end.

The new Montecarlo imagined by Giroux showcases slim T-shaped LED headlights in line with Lancia’s current design language, along with circular details on the hood, roof, and rear, a clear nod to the Pu+Ra HPE concept. The front features a sculpted bumper, an aerodynamic blade, and muscular wheel arches, while the wraparound roof and integrated spoiler evoke the Stratos. The profile is sleek yet assertive, defined by a sharp line running from the black side gills. At the rear, a slim light bar connects to a subtle spoiler, completing the futuristic look.

The Montecarlo also has deep ties to the world of motorsport. Its chassis gave birth to the legendary Rally 037, the last rear-wheel-drive car to win a WRC world championship. Unsurprisingly, Giroux also envisioned a rally version of his Pu+Ra Montecarlo, wearing the iconic Alitalia livery that made the Stratos immortal. While no mechanical details were specified, the proportions and styling cues suggest either a fully electric model or a hybrid variant with a mid-mounted combustion engine, hinted at by exhaust outlets and a ventilated rear section.

As fascinating as it may be, a new Lancia sports car remains a dream for now. Stellantis must first consolidate sales and strengthen the brand with volume models such as the Ypsilon, Gamma, and Delta before considering the return of icons like the Aurelia, Fulvia, Stratos, or Montecarlo. However, it’s not out of the question that the brand could follow a path similar to Alfa Romeo’s “Bottega” program, which recently gave birth to the limited-edition 33 Stradale.