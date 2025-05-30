Lancia Gamma: the new model could look just like this

After more than a decade of absence from the sedan segment, Lancia is preparing to make a grand return with the new Gamma, a fastback model expected for 2026. Designed in Turin and produced at the Melfi plant, this new model embodies the brand’s future vision.

Lancia Gamma: here’s how the new flagship arriving in 2026 is imagined

The choice to produce this model in Melfi, where DS and Jeep models are also manufactured, confirms Stellantis‘ intention to bring the brand back to a dimension linked to its roots. CEO Luca Napolitano has shown the model in preview to employees and suppliers in recent weeks, also publishing a photo that showed the car covered by a sheet. However, it took little to unleash the creativity of digital creators.

From a stylistic standpoint, the Gamma will adopt a fastback silhouette halfway between a classic sedan and a coupé, with a profile reminiscent of the DS N°8, its French cousin, also produced in Melfi. The rear will recall the automaker’s new design language, with round optical units inspired by the Pu+Ra HPE concept and already seen on the new Ypsilon. The car will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will have dimensions close to 4.70 meters, positioning itself in the D segment.

On the powertrain front as well, the Gamma will not disappoint expectations. It will not be exclusively electric as initially planned, but will also offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, probably derived from Peugeot 3008, 5008 and the future Jeep Compass powertrains. There’s talk of the 1.2 mild-hybrid with 145 HP and a plug-in version with 195 HP. On the electric front, it could adopt 280 HP motors like that of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, or even 320 HP in all-wheel drive versions similar to those of the new 5008. The estimated range for 100% electric versions could reach 700 km. We can only wait for further news on this model.