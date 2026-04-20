Lancia, from retirement homes to the top of the WRC2 podium

Thirty years is an eternity. Long enough for a legend to become a myth, and for a myth to become a punchline. Back in 1992, Lancia walked out on the World Rally Championship like a father going out for a pack of cigarettes and never coming back. They left with a guilty conscience and a trophy case stuffed with Stratos, 037, and Delta Integrale dust. What followed was a slow, dignified, yet utterly embarrassing sunset, where a brand that once conquered the mud survived solely by selling posh hatchbacks to Italian grandmothers.

Fast forward to 2026, and the silence has finally been broken by something other than the sound of a rusted fender hitting the pavement. At the Croatia Rally, Yohan Rossel and Arnaud Dunand dragged the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale to the top of the WRC2 podium. With teammate Nikolay Gryazin clinching third, Team Lancia Corse HF is currently leading the standings. We’re talking about WRC2, but let’s be honest: after three decades of hiding in the bushes, leading any championship is a minor miracle.

This “rally beast” is a direct descendant of the Ypsilon street car, a five-door city slicker that shares its CMP platform with the Jeep Avenger. It’s built on the same utilitarian skeleton used for subcompact SUVs, yet on the tarmac of Croatia, it actually worked.

Stellantis is playing it safe for now, keeping Lancia away from the WRC1 “grown-ups” and focusing on a gradual expansion. We’re promised a flagship “Gamma” and, by 2028, the return of the “Delta” name as a high-performance electric beast. Using the Delta name is like playing with holy relics; you either light up the world or you burn the whole house down. Is this a genuine industrial resurrection or just a masterclass in nostalgia-bait marketing? The stopwatch doesn’t care about press releases or heritage. For the first time in thirty years, Lancia isn’t just a memory.