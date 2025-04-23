Lancia Delta: will the new generation be like this?

The debut of the new Lancia Delta, originally planned for 2028, has been moved to early 2029. Currently, little is known about this vehicle. Among the confirmed details, we know it will be built on the STLA Medium platform, will be approximately 4.4 meters long, and will remain true to its style with a square, muscular, geometric, and sporty design.

New Lancia Delta: stunning design and fair price could shake the market

The new generation of Lancia Delta, which was initially planned to be all-electric, will have at least one combustion engine version. It’s likely to be a hybrid, but there are no certainties about this yet. Regarding the design of this anticipated model, we show you here a render by digital creator Alessandro Masera. It’s a very striking concept that might have partly given us a first concrete hint of what the design of this vehicle could be, a car that, according to the most optimistic fans, could bring Lancia back to the WRC.

Our opinion on this matter is that if the new Lancia Delta were to have a style similar to the renders in this article, it could truly represent something more than just the cherry on top of a completely renewed range. The vehicle could be an important piece in the strategy to increase the brand’s sales in Europe, a market where the brand intends to relaunch itself. Its success will obviously also depend on its price.

If this car is offered at accessible prices, we are confident that the model’s numerous fans will respond in droves, and the vehicle could effectively carve out an important niche within the premium segment of the European car market. This is especially true if Stellantis ultimately finds a way to produce it in Italy, ensuring the vehicle can boast of being a Made in Italy product. It certainly won’t be easy, but the possibility exists since this platform is used in Melfi for cars including the DS N.8, Lancia Gamma, and Jeep Compass. Another solution could be to use the STLA Small platform, which is also suitable for cars over 4.3 meters. However, it’s still too early to discuss this, as there are still four years until its debut.