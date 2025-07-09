Lancia Delta S4 Stradale valued at $850,000 burns in devastating fire

A sudden fire has consumed one of the most iconic symbols of Italian automotive history. A Lancia Delta S4 Stradale, among the very few still existing in the world, was completely destroyed in a fire that occurred in Grand-Rue, a picturesque location overlooking Lake Geneva, Switzerland. In just a few minutes, the flames erased a model with an estimated value between $850,000 and $1,000,000, but the damage goes far beyond the economic aspect, as it represents the loss of a unique piece of motorsport history.

Extremely rare Lancia Delta S4 Stradale goes up in flames: a piece of motorsport history destroyed

Produced in only 200 examples, the Delta S4 Stradale is the road-homologated version of the famous Group B rally car, a legendary category that is also sadly known for its dramatic events. With its extreme performance and cutting-edge technical architecture for its time, the S4 represented the pinnacle of Lancia engineering and remains one of the most coveted cars among collectors.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning, just before 10 AM. The alarm was raised at 9:50 AM, and within minutes the firefighters from the Gland-Serine Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) were already on scene. The team, consisting of five firefighters and a fire truck, managed to extinguish the flames quickly, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles parked nearby.

Despite the prompt intervention, the flames caused some damage to a tree and a bicycle shelter was partially damaged, while a motorcycle and an electric scooter sustained minor damage. The Delta S4 carcass was removed in late morning, allowing the road to reopen to traffic around 11:30 AM.

The causes of the fire are still under investigation, but the incident has already shaken the community of enthusiasts and collectors. Each example of the Delta S4 Stradale represents tangible testimony of an unrepeatable era of rallying, and its loss is considered a hard blow to the world’s automotive heritage.